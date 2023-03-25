YSRCP suspends 4 MLAs for cross-voting

Will the controversy pertaining to cross-voting in MLC elections under MLA quota end with the suspension of four legislators who are suspected to have voted for the TDP candidate? Sources say that cracking of the whip by the ruling YSRCP is just a beginning. It would also write a letter to the Speaker that these members should be disqualified for violating the whip.





According to party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the TDP had purchased them by paying Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore. This has invited reaction from the suspended members. While Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramanaryana Reddy are known rebels, two others who are alleged to have indulged in cross-voting Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi said that there was no reason to suspend them. Sridevi said she had voted as per the code given by party. Sridevi said she met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday morning and he assured her of good future.





The MLA said that she had followed the ethics in politics and it is not correct to make false allegations against her. Reacting to the YSRCP's decision to suspend him, Chandrasekhar Reddy welcomed it. He said he was feeling relaxed after YSRCP's decision. He said in the past he had resigned for the sake of Jagan Mohan Reddy and always stood by the party and its leader. He said if the party felt that he was sold out, what does that indicate? Does it mean that the values in the party have stooped to such a low? he asked. He further said that he was ready to take oath at any temple saying that he had not taken any money if Sajjala too was ready to stand by his allegation and take oath along with him claiming that he got sold out to the TDP. In the meantime, YSRCP activists attacked the office of Sridevi and tore off flexis and banners.











