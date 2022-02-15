YSRCP, TDP trying to gain political mileage over Special Status: GVL Narasimha Rao

Vijayawada: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao alleged that both the YSRCP and TDP were trying to politicise the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) for political mileage.

With the mounting criticism on Central government over deleting the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) from the agenda of a committee meeting scheduled to be held on February 17 to discuss on bifurcation issues, the MP said the BJP itself was bringing pressure on the Central government for SCS.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, the MP said that he wrote a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla asking for the reasons for deleting SCS issue from the agenda. He said that he had appealed for consideration of all issues relating to the State.

GVL said that there is confusion with deletion of four topics from the agenda and both the TDP and YSRCP began false campaign on the issue for political mileage.

He said that he had demanded for discussion between AP government and the committee on SCS as Telangana state has no issue in this regard.

The MP made it clear that there was no chance of the State getting SCS and the State government should take initiative to get additional funds. He advised the YSRCP leaders that instead of trying to damage the image of BJP, they should work for the development of the State.

GVL Narasimha Rao said that he raised the pending issues of Andhra Pradesh in Parliament several times, while both the TDP and YSRCP MPs were just indulging in blaming each other. He said the NDA government would set up a modern refinery project at a cost of Rs 22,000 crore in Visakhapatnam.

He alleged that the YSRCP government in the State has been campaigning the Central schemes as its own schemes by changing the stickers. He said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari would launch several development programmes in the State on February 17.

He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was raising the issue of SCS often as he came to power with the promise of achieving SCS to AP.