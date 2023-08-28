  • Menu
YSRCP to complain to SEC over bogus votes

Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna addressing the media in Guntur on Sunday. MLC Lella Appi Reddy is also seen.
Highlights

Guntur: Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said that they will meet the State Election Commission on bogus votes on August 28 and will submit a memorandum.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP office here on Sunday, the Minister alleged that the TDP leaders enrolled 60 lakh bogus votes after defeat in the 2019 Assembly elections. Alleging that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu won from Kuppam Assembly constituency with bogus votes, he said the TDP leaders enrolled the bogus voters. He further said that the YSRCP government is opposing the bogus votes.

Minister Nagarjuna recalled that the TDP was defeated in the MPTC and ZPTC elections and predicted that the same result would repeat in the coming Assembly elections. He criticised that the TDP did nothing to Dalits and that the TDP would disappear after the next Assembly elections.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said that the voters will defeat the TDP in the coming elections.

