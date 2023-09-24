Live
- 'I want euthanasia', says visually-challenged ex-DU teacher after losing job
- Manipur CM holds meeting to discuss fencing on stretches of India-Myanmar borders
- 2nd ODI: Gill and Iyer centuries; Suryakumar and Rahul fifties propel India to mammoth 399/5 against Australia
- 80 per cent cybercrimes from 10 districts; Bharatpur new Jamtara: Study
- 6th Edition of Japan Day - Japan Career Fair and 1st edition of Japan Week 2023 concluded at IIT Hyderabad
- NASA's first asteroid samples streaking toward Earth after release from spacecraft
- One big holiday a year was pre-pandemic thing, tourists now prefer multiple breaks: Fortune Hotels MD Samir MC By Manik Gupta
- Former PM Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil meets Yediyurappa
- Govt considers giving financial creditor status to insurers issuing surety bond during resolution
- Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning MP, Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul
Just In
18-year-old lioness dies of heart attack due to old age in Vizag Zoo
Visakhapatnam: An 18-year-old lioness died of a heart attack due to old age at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam (Vizag Zoo), an...
Visakhapatnam: An 18-year-old lioness died of a heart attack due to old age at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam (Vizag Zoo), an official said on Sunday.
The lioness, Maheswari, died late Saturday night. “The cause of death is severe myocardial infarction (heart attack) due to senility (old age) as per the post-mortem report submitted by the veterinary assistant surgeon,” Vizag Zoo curator Nandani Salaria said in a press release.
Born in 2006 and brought to the Vizag Zoo from Gujarat's Sakkarbaug Zoo in 2019, Maheshwari has contributed to the cause of conservation and enabled education on Asiatic lions to millions of people, she said. According to Salaria, lions survive for about 16 to 18 years in the wild while Maheswari managed to enter its 19th year of life.