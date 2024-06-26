2nd batch of NFLP to empower faculty members

Visakhapatnam: As part of the five-day-long faculty development programme ‘nurturing future leadership programme’ (NFLP), Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V).

Organised under the aegis of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, the programme aims at empowering faculties of Centrally Funded Institutions (CFIs).

Thirty-four faculty members from various centrally funded institutions throughout India are participating in the programme.

In his address, Vice-Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), K. Rama Mohan Rao underscored the need for such programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He further emphasised that to improve the quality of education, every faculty member should enhance specific leadership skills, not solely focusing on teaching learning materials.

The NFLP aims to empower faculty members in present and future leadership roles in higher educational institutes to develop the technical, managerial skills needed for effective leadership of future generations. In line with the National Educational Policy, the programme intends to provide a customised and transformative learning experience in educational leadership and management of higher educational institutes.

Programme Director Amit Baran Chakrabarti briefed about the objectives of the NFLP.