3,200 fortwin injections seized in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Based on reliable information, the City Task Force police seized 200 Pentazocine (fortwin) injections and arrested one person involved in the crime under the jurisdiction of Bheemunipatnam police station limits. The accused was identified as K Hari Padma Raghava Rao and he was taken into custody.

Similarly, in another incident, II town police seized 3,000 fortwin injections, Rs1,000 cash and two mobile phones from two persons. Upon interrogation, the accused Anupam Adhikary and Koushik Chowdary said they bought the injections in Visakhapatnam and sold the same to regular peddlers. Similarly, he bought one box containing 50 ampules of Pentazocine injections from Kharagpur. They were bought for Rs1,300 and sold at Rs2,000.

Assistant Commissioner of Task Force A Trinad Rao warned that severe action would be taken against the selling of Pentazocine injections without any valid license and doctor's prescription.

Meanwhile, the Special Enforcement Bureau of Gajuwaka arrested two persons while transporting ganja in a four-wheeler on Sunday. About 20-kg of ganja was seized when it was getting transported from Chintapalle. Under the supervision of SEB Joint Director B Srinivasa Rao, SIs S Namrata, K Narasimha Murthy and others arrested the persons and seized ganja and the vehicle.