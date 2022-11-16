321 Chetak Vizag flight celebrates golden jubilee

Visakhapatnam: The 321 Chetak Vizag flight at INS Dega completed 50 glorious years of yeoman service to the nation and the navy on November 15. The flight, known as ' Vizag Angels' is operating Chetak helicopters at Visakhapatnam. To mark the occasion, a two-day golden jubilee celebration was conducted. Some of the events organised on the occasion included an aviation seminar, a flypast and a cultural programme.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta congratulated the flight on completing 50 glorious years of service on the eastern seaboard.

The flight had a modest beginning on November 15, 1972 with the formation at INS Circars with one Chetak helicopter.

As the strength of helicopters grew, it was later shifted to INS Dega. Over the last five decades, the flight has undertaken myriad successful naval operations in logistics support, cargo operations and armament role besides saving lives through search and rescue (SAR) and casualty/ medical evacuation. The crest of the flight depicts a flying hand rescuing an individual from the sea which is the most apt description of its title 'angels' and motto 'We Dare, You Survive'.