60 international students graduate in various streams

Visakhapatnam: Celebrating the achievements of international students from Kenya, Rwanda, Bhutan, Nigeria, Nepal, Ethiopia, Uganda, and other nations, GITAM hosted its sixth special graduation ceremony here on Wednesday. Highlighting the growing appeal of India’s higher education system among international students, Registrar D. Gunasekharan emphasised that India’s educational landscape is rich in diversity, culture, and history makes it a preferred global destination for academic pursuits.

The institution’s School of Pharmacy Principal Srinivas urged graduates to apply their acquired knowledge towards the development of human capital in their home countries. He encouraged them to pursue research-oriented careers to better serve society.

GIMSR Biochemistry department Professor K Viswa Kalyan congratulated the students and encouraged them to continue learning in order to stay competitive in today’s world.

Speaking on the internationalisation of education, Director of International Affairs KPC Kishan shared that over 400 students from 43 countries are currently enrolled across various programmes. He acknowledged the Central Government’s ‘Study in India’ initiative for promoting Indian higher education on the global stage. Dr Kishan also reminded the audience that India has historically contributed groundbreaking innovations and discoveries to the world. He invited graduates to join the Indian Alumni Association to stay connected and strengthen professional networks globally.

This year, 60 international students successfully completed programmes in engineering, science, pharmacy, paramedical sciences, and management. The ceremony marked a proud moment for both the graduates and the institution, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and global collaboration.