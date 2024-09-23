Live
65 cans of ghee seized at Simhachalam
Visakhapatnam: Food safety officials seized around 65 cans of ghee following Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s surprise inspection at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam stores.
Besides containers of ghee, the food safety officials collected samples of rice, tamarind and dal. Ghee samples from the Devasthanam store were collected and the cans were seized. At present, there are about 70,000 laddu prasad stocks at the shrine.
The temple officials informed that the shelf life of the laddu Prasad will continue for another two days. Meanwhile, the Devasthanam is ready to purchase 100 tins of ghee from the Visakha Dairy as per the orders of the Endowments Commissioner.
On Sunday, V Trinadh Rao took charge as new Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam.
He took over the charge from in-charge EO Sujatha. Later the new EO performed puja at the temple and signed the file to buy ghee from Visakha Dairy.
There will be no issues in distributing the prasadam for the devotees as the ghee from the dairy is expected to arrive on Monday afternoon.