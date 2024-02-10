Live
A confident party need not depend on alliances: Finance Minister
- Finance Minister points out that TDP allied with parties of parallel ideologies
- Except YSRCP, it has allied with the rest of the parties to meet its political motives
- He mentions that YSRCP is pro-poor and aims at uplifting weaker sections
Visakhapatnam: Expressing his views over how the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) could stitch an alliance with political parties that have parallel ideologies, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy mentioned that he had not seen any other political party in the country that allied with the same party more than once. Speaking on the sidelines of the national skill conclave held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the minister recalled how the TDP partnered with communist parties earlier and negotiated ties with the BJP and Congress as well. “Each political party has different ideologies which are quite contrasting. However, the TDP tied up with all of them.
Save for YSRCP, the TDP has partnered with all the political parties irrespective of their principles,” remarked the Finance Minister.
Pointing out at the TDP’s alliance-hunting spree, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy made it clear that if a party is confident, it need not depend on others and that the YSRCP sets an example for it.
Making it clear that the YSRCP follows a very simple and straight ideology, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy responded to a query stating that the ruling party is pro-poor, its sole agenda is to follow the footsteps of Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy and make sure that the weaker sections are uplifted.
Ever since the YSRCP government came to power, he stated, there has been so much focus on multiple sectors, including agriculture, education and health.
About Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the finance minister said it was meant to discuss pending projects and funds required to
complete them.