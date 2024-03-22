A container of 25 tonne drugs traced in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ‘Operation Garuda’ against illicit drug trafficking network, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained a shipping container suspected to be containing narcotics drugs mixed with about 25,000-kg of inactive dry yeast.

Based on the Interpol inputs and with the coordination of the customs department, the CBI detained the shipping container at Visakhapatnam Port.

The container was said to be booked from the Port of Santos, Brazil for a delivery at Visakhapatnam in the name of a Visakhapatnam-based private company (consignee). The shipper declared in the consignment that the aforesaid container contains 1,000 bags of inactive dry yeast of 25-kg each, summing up to 25,000-kg.

However, based on preliminary examination through the narcotic substances detection mechanism, the material shipped said to be containing narcotic drugs concealed in the container, mixed along with the dry yeast.

The operation indicated involvement of a drug network with international footprints by way of mixing it with other substances, commonly known as cutting agents. According to the off icial statement released by the CBI, the entire consignment was seized and an FIR was registered against the consignee, among others.

The CBI launched the global operation to combat smuggling of illicit drugs with close coordination of the Interpol and Narcotics Control Bureau and special attention paid to the Indian Ocean Region.