A massive beach clean-up drive in Vizag to draw global attention

Visakhapatnam: It is not just in one or two points but the stretch extending from Coastal Battery to Bheemuniapatnam, 39 points have been selected for the forthcoming massive beach clean-up programme.



Covering 28-km along the Visakhapatnam coast, every part of the stretch would be focused and sieved clear of litter.

Perhaps, this would be one of the largest beach clean-up drive ever hosted in Visakhapatnam and the authorities concerned hope to gain a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Hosted by the district administration in collaboration with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and New York-based NGO Parle for the Oceans, the drive, slated on August 26, would see a huge participation that would involve more than 20,000 volunteers from various quarters.

With Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam the same day, the officials concerned intend to launch the mega event by the Chief Minister.

As a part of the biggest endeavour, the GVMC provided extensive training to 40 groups in two different phases. Each team includes two ward secretaries, 10 volunteers and 10 sanitation workers. "Curbing plastic menace is one of the major challenges we face. Extensive cleanliness drive such as this would make people take the onus and help the authorities maintain the city cleaner. Apparently, any endeavour would be successful if there is citizen participation," opines G Lakshmisha, Municipal Commissioner.

Since June 5, the corporation has imposed a ban on single use plastic in the city. With the mega beach clean-up activity, the authorities concerned intend to take the cleanliness drive to the next level.

This apart, the district administration, under the supervision of District Collector A Mallikarjuna, initiated a 'Sagara Teera Swachta' drive, a coastal clean up programme hosted on the first Sunday of every month by involving the officials and staff from various departments, NGO representatives and students.

In addition, clean up activities are taken up along the coast at frequent intervals by the student community and environmental activists.

With the focus on making Visakhapatnam a plastic-free city, the mega cleanliness drive not only aims to work towards this direction but also encourages people to take the onus.