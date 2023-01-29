A rallying cry to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: In order to take Ukku stir to the next level, a massive public meeting 'Ukku Praja Garjana' is expected to see an encouraging participation. For the past ten days, the trade union leaders have been conducting an intensive campaign on 'Ukku Praja Garjana' to create awareness among people across the district so that a large number of employees, displaced families, residents, their family members and local people could attend the meeting scheduled on Monday at Trishna Grounds, Ukkunagaram and make it a success.



Organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), the estimated participation would be around one lakh and adequate arrangements are made for the same.

Ever since the Central government took the decision to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the trade union leaders and employees have been conducting agitations in various forms, including indefinite strike at Kurmannapalem.

However, the Central government did not budge and going forward to privatise the VSP by focusing on the next course of action. To prevent this, the trade unions are making an effort to transform the Ukku movement into peoples' movement. As part of it, already all political parties are extending their support to the Ukku stir to mount pressure on the Union government. The trade unions decided at a round table meeting held recently to intensify the agitation until the Centre withdraws its decision.

Speaking on the occasion, VUPPC chairman D Adinarayana said there was a need to stop the Centre from selling the VSP by taking up a strong agitation. Despite a series of protests, VUPPC chairman Mantri Rajasekhar said the Union government was stubborn on its strategic sale move. With the support of the public, the sale of VSP can be forced to withdraw, he opined.

VUPPC convener J Ayodhya Ram said 'Ukku Praja Garjana' would elevate the pain of the protesters and also take the agitation forward. People from all sections of society should extend their support for the public meeting," he appealed. With the Ukku stir completing 717 days on Sunday, the agitators believe that their garjana would reach the Union government and dissuade it from privatising the VSP.