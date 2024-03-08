A salute to multitasking homemakers!

Visakhapatnam: It was 6:30 am Gathering her hair to secure into a tight bun, Somayajula Venkata Naga Jyotsna enters the kitchen to check the consistency of ‘dal’ bubbling in a cooking pan.

By lighting the other stove, she brews a cup of filter coffee for her husband. Incorporating coconut, groundnuts, chillies and required salt, she prepares chutney for the breakfast in a jiffy. Packing meals in two different boxes, she gets busy in readying her son to the school.

In between, she checks time and increases her pace to complete cooking, making coffee, readying her son and serving breakfast to her husband, all at the same time. “The first two hours of the day are quite crucial as I have strict deadlines to meet,” reasons the homemaker, who is an M.Sc. Biochemistry holder.

Like Jyotsna, a community of homemakers showcases their exceptional multitasking abilities, shuttling day in and day out, meeting deadlines.

On the occasion of the ‘International Women’s Day,’ they mention that despite their tireless efforts, meticulous time management and flawless execution of daily chores, their drudgery often remains unnoticed and that they do deserve to be respected and appreciated for the ‘unconditional’ work they focus on.

Administering the ‘home’ department is no mean task. “It requires exceptional skills to cater to the needs of each family member, who has a different set of demands. Apart from meticulous planning, our daily grind includes executing the tasks with perfection and ensuring that the family stays happy with the outcome,” opines Theegela Subhashini, another homemaker.

While drafting the daily menu, healthy meals take centre stage and it largely influences the shopping chore for kitchen supplies. The household budget requires strict adherence. Children at home have to be sensitised about healthy eating. “With so many reels coming in handy, our management skills go beyond any B-school curriculum. Although we slog for extended hours, our contribution to the family, however, goes unrecognised.

At times, our cooking is criticised, while an unfinished chore gets larger attention than the rest of the completed ones. I think this trend needs to be changed. A pat on the shoulder while we are slogging, a compliment for the food we make, an appreciation for sticking to the monthly budget is what we expect in return,” shares K Sumithra, a mother of two.

Even as they continue to focus on the task ahead, homemakers say that they do wish to get recognised for their dedication and garner compliments.