ACB sleuths held series of raids in Visakhapatnam over unaccounted assets of APEPDCL official

Visakhapatnam: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths raided the residence of M Nageshwara Rao, working as Electrical AE, APEPDCL in Kommadi division, on Thursday morning in connection with amassing disproportionate assets.

According to the officials, Nageshwara Rao had faced several charges in the past and added that he is known to accept bribes for performing his duties.

On Thursday, the ACB officials carried out a series of raids across the district. It is leant that irregularities were recorded against the AE with regard to amassing wealth in excess of his income.

Based on reliable information, the searches were held at seven places under the supervision of Additional SP Shaik Shakeela Bhanu and DSP Sri Ranga Raju.