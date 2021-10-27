Ahead of AP Formation Day, '#Jayavisalandhri' is a tribute to granny

Visakhapatnam: Recreating the Classical rendition of his grandmother, A-grade artiste of All India Radio, a Veena exponent and a Carnatic singer Sunanda Sastry, Vizag-based music producer and composer Vijay Bharadwaj Arikarevula comes up with '#Jayavisalandhri' song.



In an interview with The Hans India, Vijay Bharadwaj says he wants to pay tributes to his grandmother Sunanda as he has several fond memories associated with her. "The light Classical song has a patriotic vibe that carries a positive energy and I wanted to recreate it as a contribution to the Andhra Formation Day as it describes our State," says the young music composer.

It took a month for the team to recreate the old song that caters to modern times. A lot of groundwork has gone into the recreation. Sung by Indian idol fame Sireesha Bhagavatula and NC Karunya, Veena played by Vizag-based Sridevi Mandpaka, flute by Naveen Kumar and guitar by Mohammed Pervez, music production and handling done by Vijay Bharadwaj, the mixing and mastering of the song were contributed by Himagiri, who runs Himagiri Studios.

"It is one of my granny's favourite songs that lasts for five minutes and 30 seconds. Though the Classical part remains untouched, guitar was added to bring in a contemporary element to the audio so that it reaches to the younger generation as well," says Vijay Bharadwaj, who completed B Tech in GITAM.

'#Jayavisalandhri' brings out the character of Andhra Pradesh. "It was an old radio song rendered by my grandmother and composed by Kandula Mallikharjuna Rao then. The song talks about lyrics and literature that carries Telugu authenticity which is not commonly found these days. Care has been taken to recreate the song by retaining its originality," says the 25-year-old music composer.

An audio song with a lyrical video is all set to be released on YouTube on Wednesday. Soon, it will be accessed through multiple audio platforms, including Gaana, Apple Music and Spotify.