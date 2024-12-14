AI in KGBVs to empower students, build competencies

Visakhapatnam: The Artificial Intelligence curriculum, being piloted this year in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and Andhra Pradesh Model Schools of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, aims to empower students with technological knowledge and build competencies for an evolving job market.

Making strides in equipping young learners for the digital future, students from classes VII to IX in government secondary schools across Andhra Pradesh will soon learn about Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of their school curriculum.

Srikakulam District Educational Officer Dr S Tirumala Chaitanya said that integration of AI curriculum would help equip students with skills needed for future careers in technology while fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

“Our teachers are gaining valuable expertise through continuous AI training, and the enthusiasm among students using Amazon Alexa provided by the Quest Alliance team to explore AI is remarkable. This initiative aids in preparing our classrooms for the demands of the 21st century,” he informed.

The initiative was taken by the Andhra Pradesh government in collaboration with Quest Alliance, a non-profit that helps young people build thriving careers and equipping them with future and emergent skills.

A three-year-long MoU was signed in February between Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, Andhra Pradesh, Quest Alliance and Leadership for Equity under Amazon’s Future Engineer program to create and roll out a future skills curriculum for the AP. The initiative deepens AI understanding through foundational knowledge and hands-on experience, preparing learners for future tech-driven careers.