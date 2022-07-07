Air-conditioned lounge at Vizag station

Visakhapatnam: To provide a comfortable journey to the passengers, Waltair Division has taken measures for improvised passenger amenities.

As a part of it, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy inaugurated a paid air-conditioned relaxing lounge at Visakhapatnam railway station on Wednesday at platform No.1 and near Gate No: 3.

The facility provides comfort to rail passengers at the station priced at affordable rates.

The AC waiting hall comprises cushioned three-seater sofa and chairs, aesthetic roof ceiling, tiled floor, glossy glass finish, washroom with premier fittings with lighting and luggage rack.

A separate washroom for women and men, CCTV Surveillance, PAS system, smart digital television for entertainment and to enhance passengers convenience.

The facility is available for passengers at a nominal charge of Rs 30 an hour and Rs.20 for the next hour or part thereof.

ADRM (OP) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Sr DOM G. Suneel Kumar, Sr. DCM AK Tripathy, Sr.DCM-II Preethi Rana, DCM Urvashi Kumari, among others were present.