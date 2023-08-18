Alamuru: N Chandra Babu Naidu travels in RTC bus, interacts with women

Alamuru (Konaseema District) : Former CM and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu travelled in an RTC bus from Alamuru (under Kothapeta constituency of Konaseema district) to Jonnada.

After boarding the bus he purchased a ticket from the conductor and travelled up to Jonnada junction.

He interacted with the co-passengers. Speaking to a few women, he explained the features of the mini-manifesto that had already been announced under the name of Super Six.

He said that free bus travel will be given as a gift to women. The women complained about skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and burdensome electricity bills. Some of them told him that the government was robbing them by burdening them with taxes.

The TDP chief said that, our TDP government will come into the power soon and all problems will be solved.

Later, he went to Kothapet and inspected the sand dumping area in Jonnada. He assured people that the irregularities in sand mining will be stopped.

Locals said that sand mining and sales are going on without any documents and that YSRCP leaders are helping sand extortionists. Naidu demanded the release of a white paper on sand mining, sales, and contracts with various companies.