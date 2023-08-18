Live
- Vijayawada: Indian Medical Association opposes National Medical Commission circular on generic drugs
- Buyer's Guide: Things to look for when buying a refurbished laptop
- Koyyuru: Tribals protest with empty plates
- Dulquer hints about his cameo in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’
- Vijayawada: Polytechnics told to focus on NBA accreditation
- World Photography Day: Best Deals on Amazon from 19 August
- 99,989 plots unsold in Hyderabad: Study
- Guntur: Corporators raise a stink over deteriorating sanitation in Guntur
- Bigg Boss will spoil careers of the participants: Ex-contestant
- Pawan ready to merge Jana Sena with BJP!!!!
Just In
Alamuru: N Chandra Babu Naidu travels in RTC bus, interacts with women
Promises free bus travel to women if TDP comes to power
Alamuru (Konaseema District) : Former CM and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu travelled in an RTC bus from Alamuru (under Kothapeta constituency of Konaseema district) to Jonnada.
After boarding the bus he purchased a ticket from the conductor and travelled up to Jonnada junction.
He interacted with the co-passengers. Speaking to a few women, he explained the features of the mini-manifesto that had already been announced under the name of Super Six.
He said that free bus travel will be given as a gift to women. The women complained about skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and burdensome electricity bills. Some of them told him that the government was robbing them by burdening them with taxes.
The TDP chief said that, our TDP government will come into the power soon and all problems will be solved.
Later, he went to Kothapet and inspected the sand dumping area in Jonnada. He assured people that the irregularities in sand mining will be stopped.
Locals said that sand mining and sales are going on without any documents and that YSRCP leaders are helping sand extortionists. Naidu demanded the release of a white paper on sand mining, sales, and contracts with various companies.