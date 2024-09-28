All corporators get chance to speak

Visakhapatnam: Breaking away from confining to making personal and party allegations for the past three and a half years, the council meeting of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) focused on several local issues that were kept aside in the past.

After a long time, the meeting of the council was held in a democratic manner and continued for three consecutive days. As many as 81 items were approved in the council meeting, one item deferred and another rejected in the meeting.

During the zero hour, all the council members explained problems in their respective wards in detail. The YSRCP corporators never got a chance to speak on ward issues.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari instructed the GVMC commissioner P Sampath Kumar to look into the problems reported by the council members and consider action towards the same.

The council meeting, which started on Tuesday, was postponed to Wednesday due to agitation by the alliance members. They demanded the resignation of the Mayor who was responsible for the corruption involving crores of rupees in the previous government.

All the alliance corporators decided that the new government should act differently from the YSRCP government and ensure that the council meeting is held debating over meaningful discussions. After the decision was made towards this, the alliance members discussed the problems faced by the people for another two days.

With this, the YSRCP corporators also mentioned the problems in their ward pending for years. In the previous tenure, the GVMC used to approve several works without the involvement of the majority of corporators.

The YSRCP did not give any preference to the ward requirements of the BJP, Jana Sena and TDP ward corporators and it used to approve works without their knowledge. Speaking to The Hans India, GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao mentioned that such elaborate council meetings were never held in the history of GVMC. “Every corporator was given a chance to speak in sessions. In the YSRCP government, the Opposition corporator was never given an opportunity to speak. The irregularities and corruption witnessed in the past five years will be exposed,” he stated.