All for healthy children for a happy nation

Visakhapatnam: The schools that he served reflect his efforts. Along with developing the infrastructure of the campus, he promotes no-plastic zones, converts waste to wealth and works towards nurturing 'healthy children, happy nation'.

Meet Phani Bhushan Sridhar, a social teacher at Zilla Parishad High School in Lingarajupalem, S Rayavaram in Anakapalle. His ideas and initiatives made him bag the National Best Teacher Award from the Union ministry of education. He is going to receive it on September 5 on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

The social teacher firmly believes in imparting life lessons to his students, stretching beyond teaching in the classrooms. Probably, this is the prime reason for receiving the national award among the 44 teachers across the country. "The concept of 'earn by learn' is taught to the students. Involving them, we make organic manure in the school and develop a kitchen garden so that children can consume pesticide-free food by growing their own vegetables," he explains.

Ventured into the teaching profession in 1987, Phani Bhushan Sridhar got promoted as school assistant early this year. His beyond the classroom initiatives were widely appreciated by the environment and forest department.

As a teacher, he strives hard to bring down the school dropout rate, convincing parents and interacting with students. Further, his focus on environmental conservation, solid waste management, improvement of infrastructure in the school using his own funds along with the support of the donors earned him recognition from various quarters.

In schools, Phani Bhushan Sridhar ensures to increase green cover by planting saplings, making seed balls, designing rainwater harvesting pits, presenting 'kalajata' in rural hamlets on different themes to educate the masses, etc.,

The teacher's significant contribution towards social service made him receive more than 40 awards from various institutions and organisations so far.

Earlier in 2002, he received the Best Teacher Award at district-level and later at the state-level as well. In 2019, he received the Teacher Innovation Award from the ministry of human resource development.