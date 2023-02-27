All set for GIS in Vizag on March 3, 4

Visakhapatnam: Industries Commissioner and Director G Srijana said the duties entrusted to the officials should be carried out responsibly to make the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS) a grand success.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna along with Srijana, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan and GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu, reviewed the arrangements for the Summit here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Srijana said Naveen Mittal, Mukesh Ambani and other prominent businessmen, ambassadors and industrialists would attend the summit. The arrangements for the GIS organised at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds were explained venue wise.

Further, she explained that there would be a laser show and cultural programmes organised at the venue. The Industries Commissioner briefed the two-day programmes of the GIS through a digital presentation. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector directed the officials to work in coordination with related departments and make the summit a success.

The Collector said all the nodal officers appointed for the GIS should ensure there were no lapses. The summit will be held on March 3 and 4 at Andhra University Grounds, he added. APIIC zonal manager CH Rangaiah, Industries Department officials, district officials and others participated in the meeting.



