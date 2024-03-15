All set for SSC exams from March 18

Visakhapatnam: Class X examination centres have been declared as no mobile zones, informed District Educational Officer (DEO) L Chandrakala.

Briefing media about the examination arrangements made here on Thursday, she said that police personnel and ANMs are also prohibited from using mobile phones at the premises. She warned that if the rules are violated, there will be a fine of Rs 10,000 and six months imprisonment.

These exams will be held from March 18 to March 30, the DEO said.

As many as 31,379 students will be appearing for the examinations across the district, she added. Of them, 28,367 are regular and 3,012 private students. Among them, 13,395 are girls and 14,972 are boys, she added. Further, the DEO stated that 138 centres have been facilitated for exams and necessary facilities have been provided. A QR code will be printed on the question paper, she said.

The DEO expressed confidence that better results would come this year.

Approximately 1,400 invigilators, 300 sitting and flying squad personnel would perform duties during the examination, Chandrakala informed.

She advised the students to show their hall ticket in RTC buses for free transportation. Assistant Commissioner of Education Department Murali Mohan, Assistant Director Laxman Rao and Deputy Educational Officer Gowri Shankar were present.