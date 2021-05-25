Alla Nani inquires over Sileru river incident in Visakhapatnam, assures victims of govt. support

Minister Alla Nani inquired about the accident in which two boats capsized in the Sileru River in Visakhapatnam district. Nani directed the district administration to take immediate action for those missing in the accident and ordered to provide better treatment. The Minister expressed regret over the death of a child in the incident and directed the District Collector and MLA Bhagya Lakshmi to take remedial action. He assured the victims that government would be in support of the victims.

Many from the village of Kondu Gooda in Odisha work in a brick kiln on the outskirts of Hyderabad who left for his hometown after the industry closed due to lockdown. Arriving at Silerugunta by road, they set off by boat to reach Konduguda. Some of the boats on the Sileru reservoir reached the village safely early on.

In the second instalment, the other passengers were travelling on five boats when two boats accidentally capsized in the reservoir. However, eight people were abducted while three others were stranded on the sinking boats. Officers who received the information carried out relief operations with the help of swimmers. The body of a child was found in this background. Local MLA Kottagulli Bhagyalakshmi, who inquired about the incident, spoke to Genco officials on the phone and asked the District Collector, ITDA, to intensify relief efforts. The Minister expressed shock over the incident. On the other hand, the villagers of Konduguda rushed to the spot after learning about the accident. Rescue teams are searching for the missing.