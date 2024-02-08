Alliance kindles hopes of BJP aspirants in Prakasam

Ongole : The talk over the alliance between BJP, TDP and Jana Sena Party gave hope to the BJP leaders in Prakasam district of contesting in the general elections 2024.

Though the activity of the BJP was reduced recently compared with a few months ago, the party leaders are visiting home to home and booth to booth in the name of one or another programme. The talk of an almost finalised alliance between the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena boosted the morale of some leaders, from those who served the party for decades to those rich leaders capable of luring voters.

As per the latest electoral rolls, there are 15.87 lakh voters in the Ongole parliament constituency. Of them, around 2.80 lakh are from Reddy community, 2.75 lakh Yadavas, 1.50 lakh Kapus, 1.20 lakh Kammas, 3 lakh SCs and the remaining from BCs, STs and Muslims.

The BJP in Prakasam district has leaders from all communities, but only a few aspired to contest in the parliament and Assembly elections. In his recent tour in Ongole, BJP national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash discussed caste equations in the Ongole parliamentary constituency with the local leaders.

Reacting to the talk of alliance with TDP and JSP, the BJP Ongole parliament district president P V Siva Reddy said that the decision of fielding any person as the MP or MLA candidate will be taken by the high command only. However, he said that he would express his interest in contesting to the party state and national level leaders in this general or Assembly elections. He said that he could win the hearts of the voters in the constituency if the high command wanted him to contest the election.

Ongole Assembly in-charge Yanam Chinna Yogaiah Yadav, has been with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP for almost four decades. He believes that the party high command knows who dedicated themselves to the party, and who wants to take advantage of the party. A proud karsevak, Yogaiah Yadav is also in preparations for the election for the Ongole parliamentary constituency.

State BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has been actively touring the Ongole parliament area for months, on the duties assigned to him by the high command. He is participating in campaigns like Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, sanitation drives at temples, taking the party ideology, schemes and programmes of the Union government to the remote villages in the district, encouraging the eligible youth to register to vote and asking the first-time voters to use their vote responsibly. If given a chance, he is also ready to contest from the Ongole parliament constituency in the even if there is no alliance.