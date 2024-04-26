Alliance MP candidate assures industrial growth

Visakhapatnam: The industrial sector in the state would be strengthened as soon as the BJP-TDP-JSP government is formed, assured alliance MP candidate M Sribharat.

Addressing Visakha Autonagar Small Scale Industrialists Welfare Association representatives, the MP candidate sought suggestions from them to improve industries and small scale units in Visakhapatnam.

Taking stock of the issues that were brought to the fore by the gathering, Sribharat assured the representatives that they would be ironed out once the new government is formed. The MP candidate appealed to the industrialists to generate 1 lakh jobs for the youth in Visakhapatnam and empower them with employment.

Speaking further, Sribharat pointed out that the YSRCP government has neglected the industrial sector gravely. Following lack of a favourable environment, he said, even the ones that existed in Visakhapatnam shifted to other places. “The situation will completely change once the BJP-TDP-JSP government is formed in Andhra Pradesh,” the MP candidate informed.