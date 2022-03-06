Anakapalle district poised to play key role in north Andhra

Visakhapatnam: With Visakhapatnam preparing to get divided into three districts – Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam -- as a part of the new districts creation, Anakapalle is going to play a crucial part in the coming days.

As the proposed new revenue districts to come into effect from Ugadi (Telugu New Year) as directed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, district officials are making all necessary arrangements to accelerate the exercise.

Geographically, Visakhapatnam is going to be a small district, while Anakapalle is bracing for a larger prominence. After creation of new districts, Visakhapatnam will cover an area of 928-sqkm, while Anakapalle will stretch for about 4,412-sqkm. Madugula, Devarappale, Rambilli, Atchutapuram, Chodavaram, Pendurthi, Sabbavaram, Narsipatnam, Parawada, Munagapaka and Kasimkota will now be part of the two revenue divisions of Anakapalle district. With many industries falling in its ambit, including the second largest jaggery market in the country, Anakapalle is going to play a pivotal role in future. However, the controversy over including a part of Gajuwaka and Pendurthi constituencies continue to simmer.

A section of people has already raised objection towards the proposal as they do not want Gajuwaka and Pendurthi to be part of Anakapalle. If the government takes such objections into consideration, there is a scope for minimising the area of the new district. Meanwhile, the setting up of government offices in Anakapalle has almost reached a final stage. Since there is a lack of government buildings in Anakapalle, a large of part of the government offices would be in private premises.

According to sources, the Indo-American Institutions is the place where the proposed Collectorate would come up. Also, plans are afoot to establish SP office at Rebaka Government Polytechnic College, RTC divisional manager's office at Anakapalle bus complex, DMHO office at government hospital and DEO office at MPP School at Darjinagar. Initially, the officials concerned are making efforts to accommodate maximum number of offices in government-owned buildings. Going forward, it might change. As an army of employees working in government as well as private sectors going to be in Anakapalle district, it is poised to develop on all fronts in future.

