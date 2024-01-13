Anakapalli: Tribals demand withdrawal of Aadhaar-based payment system

Anakapalli : Demanding an appointment of a village resource person and withdrawal of the Aadhaar Based Payment System (ABPS), tribals and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme workers staged a dharna here on Friday.

The protest was carried out under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sangam Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee and AP Agricultural Workers Union. Holding the head pan, hoe and spade on their heads they raised slogans against the rules implemented for them.

Five tribal villagers from T Arjapuram and Kotnabilli panchayats of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalli district demanded resumption of the old system of payment as it is convenient for them.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sangam Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee district honorary president K Govinda Rao said the Ministry of Rural Development issued orders to pay through Aadhaar Based Payment System (ABPS) only to the beneficiaries.

For the ABPS option to work a worker’s job card and bank account should be linked with Aadhaar and it’s not possible in remote areas where there’s no mobile network.

150 working days should be provided for ROFR patta holders in tribal areas and the scheme should be applied to remove bushes in cashew mango plantations, the tribals demanded.

The tribals were expressing concern that they were losing payment as the Central government has introduced a new employment method through face recognition app which is complicated. Tribal association leaders Gora Peddiraju and tribal women participated in the protest.