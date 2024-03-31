Anantapur: Entry of novice Daggubati stuns long-time aspirants

Anantapur : Muchagainst all expectations, TDP after a lot of suspense fielded a novice in the party as candidate for Anantapur Assembly constituency, ignoring seniors both in TDP and Jana Sena parties.

TDP fielded one Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad as the candidate for the prestigious district headquarters constituency. He served as the mandal president of Raptadu constituency.

This came as a rude shock to the TDP senior leader and ex MLA V Prabhakar Chowdary. Jana Sena Party district president T C Varun also aspired for the Anantapur MLA ticket. For quite a long time it was thought that TDP will leave the seat to its alliance partner JSP. There was intense lobbying for the seat by both Prabhakar Chowdary and Varun but after a lot of suspence, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu zeroed in on a novice in the party Daggubati Venkateshwara Prasad. However, party workers hailed the decision saying that the party gives recognition to lower level party leaders.

Prabhakar Chowdary is the most disappointed man as he dreamt of returning as MLA at a time when the party is all set to storm to power, riding on the crest of a TDP wave.



Now the talk in political circles is that Venkateswara is no match for his rival Anantha Venkatarama Reddy, who was a four-time MP and currently the sitting MLA. Only Prabhakar Chowdary could match his political acumen and strategies.



The talk of the town is to what extent a disappointed Chowdary would cooperate for the victory of his political junior. The followers of Chowdary are in no mood to work for the victory of Venkateswara Prasad. Chowdary unsuccessfully contested as MLA in 2019. He lost to Anantha Venkatarama Reddy of YSRCP. Chowdary was elected as MLA in 2014.



Due to TDP's alliances with JSP and BJP, cordial political climate was disturbed within the alliance parties and senior political leaders were ignored and set aside due to alliance compulsions, leaving many disappointed and disgruntled in all the three political camps.



It remains to be seen to what extent Venkateswara Prasad will be able to garner support from all groups within and from alliance parties to present a cohesive fight against the ruling party candidate Anantha Venkatarama Reddy.

