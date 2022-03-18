Andhra Pradesh: A lorry carrying matchboxes in Visakhapatnam catches fire, no casualties

In a shocking incident that took place in Visakhapatnam on Friday morning, a lorry carrying a load of matchboxes caught fire and a large-scale fire spread. The vigilant driver and the cleaner identified the accident in a timely manner and the averted the loss of life.



Going into the details, a lorry carrying match stick boxes from Tamil Nadu to Bihar was crossing Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam district. Against this backdrop, the lorry rubbed with an oncoming vehicle, which led to the fire accident at once. The driver and cleaner cleverly escaped as the lorry was completely burnt out in the incident which took place at Akkireddipalem.

The vehicles were stopped for about four kilometers on the Pendurthi-Anandapuram main road. Upon receiving the information, Pendurthi police with the help of Sabbavaram fire station personnel brought down the blaze.