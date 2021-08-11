Andhra Pradesh: Dwajasthambam collapses at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam

The Dwajasthambam present at Upalayam Sri Sitaramaswamy hall at the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam collapsed. Authorities were shocked when a Dwajasthambam in the temple suddenly collapsed on Wednesday morning. Immediately the causes were examined with the help of CCTV footage. However, the officers breathed in a sigh of relief after it was determined no one was involved in the collapse.



However, the authorities said that the ancient Dwajasthambam collapsed suddenly as the stick inside has broken. The incident took place at around 6.30 am, officials said after examining CCTV footage.



After the Veda Mantras and Samprokshan, work began on setting up a temporary alternative Dwajasthambam. The temple EO Suryakala, explained to the media that a new Dwajasthambam would be erected permanently in ten days. The executive officer opined that it was collapsed as it was a 60-year-old one and the stick inside was broken.