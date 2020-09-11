Andhra Pradesh Govt committed to welfare of workers: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that efforts will be made to set up industries and create job opportunities for youth in Bheemunipatnam constituency.



Inaugurating a series of development and welfare programmes in the constituency, the Minister laid foundation stone for a health centre on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government's main objective was the welfare of the workers. CC drains at Maradapalem village, built at a cost of Rs13 lakh, CC roads, constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh from Mulakadhu to Srinagar Colony, stretching 1.5-km were inaugurated. The Minister laid a foundation stone for the health centre at a cost of Rs 15 lakh in the same village.

Later, nutrition kits of the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme were distributed to pregnant and lactating women. When the locals brought the matter to the attention of the Minister that there was a water problem, he responded and instructed the authorities concerned to supply water through tanks without any interruption. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy respects all religions, Srinivasa Rao added.