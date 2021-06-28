Andhra Pradesh: Navy sailor arrested for theft of jewellery in Visakhapatnam

The police have cracked the theft case that took place in a jewellery shop in Visakhapatnam and arrested the couple involved in it. Going into details, Rajesh who hails from Bihar and serves as a sailor in the Indian Navy has a wife Amrita Poonam. Rajesh's family is a joint one with seven children along with his elder sister, younger sister, and mother and father.



Against this backdrop, he has recently lost a lot of money in the share market. In total, he owed nearly Rs 10 lakh. At this stage, it was transferred from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai. Meanwhile, Rajesh had the wrong idea as the debt crisis intensified. He committed the theft at Sri Jewellery near Gopalapatnam and stole 4.50 kg of silver and Rs 90,000 in cash and some gold jewelery.



The stolen property was hidden in a bush near the airport without being taken home directly. But Rajesh and his wife's landmarks were revealed in CCTV footage to police investigating the theft at the gold shop. Police arrested the two and launched an investigation.