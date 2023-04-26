Andhra University focus on empowering students

Visakhapatnam: Sports infrastructure, basic facilities, construction of hostels, start-ups and incubation centre and a slew of new projects are being developed in Andhra University for the past four years, informed AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy.

Organising a media tour here on Tuesday, the VC showed and explained the development programmes undertaken by AU. The tour started from the AU Convention Centre and lasted for about four hours.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad Reddy mentioned that the AU empowers the youth as global citizens. He said the university has become a hub to train aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators and create employment opportunities. There is a scope for setting up more than a hundred start ups in the next four years, he added.

Newly constructed digital zone facilitated 10 smart classrooms, conference halls and facilities for conducting online examinations with a capacity of 650 computers.

Further, Prasad Reddy said a special study centre has been set up on drone technology. He said the centre would provide training to the youth on topics like designing, incorporating and manufacturing of drones.

The performance of AU School of International Business achieved international standards, the VC mentioned.

Students who have secured jobs in science, arts, law, pharmacy and engineering colleges, the AU VC mentioned, would be given appointment letters in the presence of their parents soon. He explained that many hostel buildings have been modernised in the varsity.

Comprising various programmes, AU Foundation Day celebrations would be hosted for two weeks from April 26 with different programmes.