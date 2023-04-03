Anxious students throng centres for SSC exams

Visakhapatnam: Accompanied by parents, a number of Class X students were seen rushing to the respective centres to appear for SSC examinations.

As the exams commenced on Monday, anxious students arrive a little in advance at the centres.



Arrangements have been made for the same a few weeks before at Visakhapatnam where the SSC exams are being held in 136 centres.



Special RTC services have been arranged for the convience of the students appearing for the SSC exams.

