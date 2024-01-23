APERC to conduct public hearing from January 29

Visakhapatnam: Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL Immadi Prudhvi Tej informed in a statement that the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct a public hearing from January 29 through a video conference.

The CMD of the APEPDCL said that DISCOMs had already submitted their aggregate revenue requirement and tariff filing for the financial year 2024-25 to the APERC.

A public hearing will be held at the corporate office of the APEPDCL in Visakhapatnam under the supervision of APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy along with its members Thakur Ram Singh and PVR Reddy from January 29 to February 1. In the meeting officials of the Energy Department, Andhra Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited, AP-Genco, APEPDCL, APCPDCL, and APSPDCL will be participating along with the authorities of the APERC.

The meetings will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm and again from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on all the days as scheduled. The objections commonly rose against all the DISCOMS filings or against the filing of any single DISCOM will be heard.

Therefore, the objectors are requested to approach their nearest electricity circle office/division offices for participation in a live video conference.

Those who want to express their opinions can participate through the nearest Electricity Operation Circle Office or Division Office in the respective districts across the state, Prudhvi Tej said. Arrangements are made for the live streaming for the convenience of the public, the CMD added.