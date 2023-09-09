App to resolve ward-related issues in west constituency

Visakhapatnam: People of the west constituency in Visakhapatnam need not step out of their houses to bring their ward-related issues to the notice of concerned officials to get them resolved.

Instead, they can upload them on a customised app designed for the purpose.

For constituency-wise problems, a majority of locals either have to approach the officials concerned through 'Jagananna ki chebudam' weekly grievance platform or visit the secretariat or concerned office.

Easing their efforts even further, YSRCP coordinator of Visakhapatnam west constituency Adari Anand Kumar introduced an exclusive app 'Meetho Anand' for the residents of the constituency.

With an aim to make the constituency issue-free and set an example in the state, the west constituency app was introduced earlier by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adari Anand Kumar. "Many experience issues in their respective wards. But most of them feel reluctant to approach the office to get them ironed out for various reasons. They include lack of time and reluctance to make repeated visits to related departments. To address such challenges, we have come up with the app for the west constituency," explains Adari Anand Kumar.

Ever since its introduction, the app is receiving an encouraging response. More than 2,000 residents have already downloaded the app on their mobile phones.

In most cases, Anand Kumar opines, if constituency issues are addressed at an initial stage, it would aid in easing several setbacks before it turns into a bigger concern. "The app aids in solving day-to-day problems which include a leakage in the water supply pipeline, non-functional streetlights, power failure, and so on and so forth," he reasons.

Once the problem is uploaded on the app, the resident can view its status and a follow up is made through a text message and a call. Going forward, the app services will be extended to the unemployed youth to explore employment opportunities and apply for the same. Soon, an awareness drive on the app will be carried out across the constituency.