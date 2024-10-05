‘APPSCON-2024’ national meet begins

Visakhapatnam: To provide a platform for groundbreaking discussions on the latest trends in Pharmaco therapeutics and fostering valuable connections within the medical pharmacology community, the Andhra Pradesh Pharmacologists Society (APPS) organised a two-day national conference ‘APPSCON-2024’ at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences here on Friday.

After inaugurating the conference, Pro Vice-Chancellor B. Geetanjali stressed the need for research in pharmacology in new areas. Dean SP Rao, pharmacology department head B Madhavudu, APPS founder K Shankar, state president A Meenakumari and others participated in the inaugural function and shared their valuable insights into medication safety, career opportunities for medical pharmacology, and updates on therapeutics.

Participants showcased their research through a remarkable collection of over 100 scientific papers and posters, significantly advancing the field of medical pharmacology.

The conference also featured insightful panel discussions on critical issues such as the challenges and opportunities facing young pharmacologists, the importance of rational medication use, the intricacies of academic authorship and the emerging role of food as medicine.

The focus was also on delving into a diverse range of topics, from drug repurposing and clinical trials to the transformative potential of AI in medical education and medication error reporting systems.

Renowned speakers and senior professors from various institutions across India shared their invaluable insights and expertise, contributing to a rich and intellectually stimulating academic environment.