AP's industrial landscape set for unprecedented boost

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is set to witness an unprecedented transformation as the new industrial policy paves way for employment generation and robust industrial growth in various sectors, opines Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) and G20 Summit, the minister exuded confidence that the industrial landscape of the state gears up to change completely. In an exclusive interview to Hans India, the minister says that the new industrial policy to be introduced is a compilation of the best policies implemented in other states. With the state government keen on exhibiting its robust presence in 14 sectors in GIS, the IT Minister said Andhra Pradesh is favourable for the investors to set up their shops. "A minimum of Rs 2 lakh crore of investments are expected from various investors through GIS," he said.

He said there are several advantages for the industrialists to invest in AP. Industry-friendly government, 70 percent of population falling in the working age group, land bank extending up to 50,000 acres, ease of doing business, natural resources, infrastructure, road, rail, air and port connectivity are some of the major advantages of AP. Instead of setting up industries in one particular region, Amarnath said that the AP government plans to decentralise the investments to ensure that Rayalaseema, Uttarandhra, Godavari and other parts of the state get equal share of dividends.

Endowed with 974-km of coastline, Amarnath says that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intends to utilise the natural resources to tap the potential of the industrial growth. As a step towards it, the state is going to be empowered with four ports, nine fishing harbours, among other major infrastructure development.



Terming G20 Summit as one of the great opportunities to host in the city, Amarnath says representatives from 45 countries are slated to tour around 50 cities across the country and Visakhapatnam is one of the cities they would be visiting. "Apparently, 70 percent of the visitors contribute to the world's economy. G20 is a platform to highlight the progress made by the state from village-level. This apart, the state's traditions and culture would be brought to the fore during the summit," Amarnath shares.

Endowed with conducive infrastructure and workforce, Visakhapatnam is going to be the next IT destination of the country. "Under the able leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, three IT concept cities would be developed in the state. "One in Visakhapatnam, another two in Anantapur and Tirupati would be established. With robust ecosystem in place, an IT park would be developed at Anantapur in 500-600 acres. In Visakhapatnam, two IT Parks – Rushikonda and Adani Data Centre are going to play a big role in taking the sector several notches up," the minister said.

The minister further said his government was encouraging 'work from hometown' concept by facilitating digital libraries and necessary infrastructure in 15,000 gram panchayats across AP. With global summits lined up in the coming days, the state government is pulling out all stops to take the state to the next level, Amarnath added.