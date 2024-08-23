Aspirants told to manage time effectively

Visakhapatnam: Library is the most valuable place on earth and one must utilise the facility as it is a treasure of knowledge and books are lifelong companions for people, said regional joint director, education department, Zone-1 (Visakhapatnam ) B Vijaya Bhaskar.

Addressing career aspirants at a programme organised by Visakhapatnam Public Library as part of ‘coming together for dissemination of knowledge’ here on Thursday, the RJD said that preparation for competitive exams is a continuous process. Offering tips, he explained different stages of preparing for competitive exams by jotting down important points. Further, he underlined the need for effective time management and the importance of staying away from stress.

After going through various wings of the library, the RJD appreciated the library management for facilitating a conducive atmosphere for the readers.

Secretary of Visakhapatnam Public Library Society DS Varma briefed about the activities carried out at the library for diverse age groups. Library vice-president TSR Prasad and joint secretary, joint secretary DV Surya Rao, among others, were present.