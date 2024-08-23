  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Aspirants told to manage time effectively

Career aspirants were given tips to prepare for competitive exams at the programme held at Visakhapatnam Public Library in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
x

Career aspirants were given tips to prepare for competitive exams at the programme held at Visakhapatnam Public Library in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Highlights

Education dept RJD explains to job aspirantsdifferent stages of preparing for competitive exams by jotting down important points and making most out of libraries

Visakhapatnam: Library is the most valuable place on earth and one must utilise the facility as it is a treasure of knowledge and books are lifelong companions for people, said regional joint director, education department, Zone-1 (Visakhapatnam ) B Vijaya Bhaskar.

Addressing career aspirants at a programme organised by Visakhapatnam Public Library as part of ‘coming together for dissemination of knowledge’ here on Thursday, the RJD said that preparation for competitive exams is a continuous process. Offering tips, he explained different stages of preparing for competitive exams by jotting down important points. Further, he underlined the need for effective time management and the importance of staying away from stress.

After going through various wings of the library, the RJD appreciated the library management for facilitating a conducive atmosphere for the readers.

Secretary of Visakhapatnam Public Library Society DS Varma briefed about the activities carried out at the library for diverse age groups. Library vice-president TSR Prasad and joint secretary, joint secretary DV Surya Rao, among others, were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X