Atlas Concilio gets launched at AMTZ campus

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for the Ministry of Education Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated the Atlas Concilio at the Andhra MedTech Zone (AMTZ) campus.

Director of the company Ganta Srikanth and senior consultant CA Veyatla Srinivas Rao took part in the inaugural where the company signed a memorandum of understanding to provide the services exclusively to AMTZ resident companies, ensuring they have access to the best-in-class professional services.

It is informed that the company is an aggregator of professionals drawn from varied fields of expertise, including CAs, lawyers, management consultants, former bankers and bureaucrats of tax departments.

The director of Atlas highlighted the unique concept of providing a one-stop comprehensive platform of professional services in the spheres of finance, tax, legal, corporate governance, branding, valuations, asset transactions and project management solutions so that it allows entrepreneurs to focus on their core business activities in a hassle-free manner. Atlas has got a professional associate entity network across India and abroad.

Meanwhile, to address the immediate skill gaps in AP, the Union Minister inaugurated a new National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) extension centre at the AMTZ campus. Sharing details, the Union Minister informed that the extension centre will provide training in computer software applications (CSA) under the Crafts Instructor Training Scheme, starting from the 2024-25 academic session. It will also offer short-term courses on various applications of computers, under the Advanced Vocational Training scheme implemented by the Directorate General of Training. It is a significant step in advancing skill development and empowering the local workforce.

The NSTI extension centre, housed at the AMTZ campus, is equipped with a computer laboratory and furnished classrooms to train the students.

Jitendra Sharma, managing director of AMTZ assured full support for the seamless operation of the extension centre.

Marking the birth anniversary of the former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the Union Minister paid homage and recalled Dr. Kalam’s immense contributions to science and education, emphasising his visionary efforts to empower youth through skill development and innovation.