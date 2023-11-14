AU gets accredited with NAAC A++ grade

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University has been accredited with A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation and Council (NAAC) in its fourth cycle.

Terming the status as a golden opportunity for the 98-year-old Andhra University, the varsity Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy attributed the success to the stakeholders, supporting staff and students. "Not just the accreditation from the NAAC, the AU secured the highest CGPA of 3.74 in the country on a four-point scale. A very few universities in the country get such recognition," the V-C shared with the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Based on the detailed qualitative framework ranking verifications, the AU received highest accreditation status and it will be sustained for seven years i.e., till November 8, 2030, Prof. Prasad Reddy informed.

With the current accreditation status that was granted based on seven critical parameters, AU is now eligible to apply for Institutions of Eminence status. Similarly, the varsity can now open a campus in another country and has a larger scope to attract more international students to the AU campus, the V-C elaborated.

In the university category, only three universities crossed 3.70 CGPA score thus far. Andhra University not just falls in the top three universities but also secured the highest CGPA in the country, the V-C announced, mentioning that it is one of the rare opportunities for the university. As far as NIRF rankings are concerned, AU gets into the top 100 ranks in overall category and it is the only university that achieved a 3.74 CGPA among the top three universities.

The V-C mentioned that such ranking aids in bringing glory to Andhra Pradesh and the country. "The challenging aspect now is to sustain this status, taking it way forward and its sustenance rests on the faculty members and stakeholders," he continued.

The NAAC team verified seven parameters and it is for the first time in India, the AU introduced Green Chemistry in engineering stream which aided in earning the status in the curriculum aspect, among other parameters such as teaching and learning and research.