Auction of seized PDS rice on July 31
Highlights
Rajamahendravaram: About 1318.39 quintals of PDS raw rice seized under the Essential Commodities Act 1955 in the district will be auctioned on July 31, District Joint Collector N Tej Bharat said on Thursday.
East Godavari district raw rice millers, rice shops, and grocery shop owners can participate in the auction.
Rs 2, 00, 000 should be paid in the form of a demand draft in the name of Joint Collector, East Godavari District.
The application should be submitted along with the certificates stating the business details before 2 pm on the July 31.
The auction will be held on July 31 at 6 pm. Those who have any criminal and 6-A cases are ineligible to participate in the auction.
