- Kotak Mahindra vows fix after RBI action
- Banks failing to tap fintech: Ashneer
- AAP major beneficiary of proceeds of crime, ED tells SC
- India aims for $1-trn goods export by 2030
- Swiggy to raise $1.2 bn via IPO
- Salesforce takes up CSR activity
- Vodafone Idea raises Rs 18K cr
- Mkts rise for fifth day in a row on banking, metal stocks surge
- HC directs MLA disqualification pleas to be sent to Speaker, adjourns hearing to April 29
- Biju Menon set to give a re-entry into Tamil cinema after 14 years
Avanthi exhorts party cadre to strive hard for YSRCP’s victory
Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Bheemunipatnam candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alleged that except land grabbing and corruption, there was nothing notable that happened during the 14-year-long TDP’s governance.
Speaking to the party men on Thursday, Srinivasa Rao pointed out that people's welfare had gone for a toss and the only section that benefited during the Telugu Desam's rule was TDP leaders and supporters.
Welcoming various leaders, who adorned YSRCP shawl on Thursday, Srinivasa Rao exhorted the party cadre to work hard for the victory of the YSRCP in the ensuing polls.
