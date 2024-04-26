Avanthi exhorts party cadre to strive hard for YSRCP’s victory

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Bheemunipatnam candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alleged that except land grabbing and corruption, there was nothing notable that happened during the 14-year-long TDP’s governance.

Speaking to the party men on Thursday, Srinivasa Rao pointed out that people's welfare had gone for a toss and the only section that benefited during the Telugu Desam's rule was TDP leaders and supporters.

Welcoming various leaders, who adorned YSRCP shawl on Thursday, Srinivasa Rao exhorted the party cadre to work hard for the victory of the YSRCP in the ensuing polls.