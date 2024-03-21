Battle of youngsters creates buzz in Rajahmundry City

Rajamahendravaram : Rajahmundry city is going to witness an interesting battle between to young candidate from rival parties with almost equal heft and influence. Margani Bharat Ram, sitting MP, is the YSRCP candidate while Adireddy Srinivas, husband of sitting MLA, is the TDP-led alliance nominee for the seat.

Both the candidates are youngsters and educated, coming from wealthy families, both of them have a good following among the youth. Besides, both are from BC communities. The clash of the two young leaders is drawing the attention of everyone, mainly youth.

The two contestants represent BC castes which are equal in numbers and politically active in the region. TDP state organising secretary Adireddy Srinivas has been selected as the joint candidate of TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP. He hails from a political family where father served as an MLC, his mother mayor and his wife as MLA. Only Vasu has not held any official post till now. To make up for that deficit, he got the ticket with a determination to win.

Adireddy Vasu belongs to the Koppula Velama caste, which has a vote bank of around 3,000 in Rajahmundry which fills him with confidence of victory.

He insists that YSRCP could not win in Rajahmundry so far and there is no chance of it succeeding in future as well.

Rajahmundry MP and YSRCP chief whip Margani Bharat Ram is contesting this time as MLA candidate from the Rajahmundry city. As a leader with a vision of development, he is promoting works like the development of Rajahmundry Airport, railway station and Morampudi flyover construction in a big way. Recently, he also distributed house site titles to 25,000 families which created a sensation.

YSRCP has launched a massive campaign highlighting that this is the first time in history that house sites have been distributed to 10,000 people at once.

Bharat Ram also has a caste vote bank of around 25,000 (Gowda and Settibalija). He believes that every family will support him as they have received cash benefits of lakhs of rupees in the last five years. He is making efforts to get the support of the respective castes by giving nominated posts to some leaders representing different castes.

On the other hand, Bharat and Adireddy Vasu are raising political heat with serious criticisms and warnings. They are mobilising support with daily meetings with their supporters and tours. Political observers believe that as the two candidates have equal footing, only a wave in favour one party will decide the outcome.