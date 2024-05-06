Bheemili alliance candidate exudes confidence of winning 2024 polls

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and Bheemili alliance candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the alliance parties are going to create history by winning 160 assembly seats across the state and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is certain to take oath as Chief Minister on June 9.

Speaking at a press conference organised here on Sunday, he said that people’s support for the alliance is increasing day-by-day.

Srinivasa Rao stated that the alliance is going to win more than 30 seats out of 34 seats in North Andhra and the manifesto is getting a remarkable response from all sections of people.

Further, the alliance candidate said that Naidu knows how to implement the promises of the manifesto by creating wealth.

The new government will not confine itself to pressing buttons like the one followed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivasa Rao conveyed, expressing concern that there is no scope for employment opportunities for youth in YSRCP’s rule as industries shifted to other places.

Condemning the attack on Anakapalli alliance candidate CM Ramesh who went to visit the attacked BJP worker, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that he had never seen such a culture in his political life in the past. He demanded the police to take stringent action to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Criticising the Land Titling Act being brought by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said it aims at taking away the rights of the common people. He said that senior citizens and farmers are worried that Jagan will take away the immovable property documents from them with the introduction of the Act. He assured that it will be repealed when the alliance government comes to power.