BIAC rebrands itself as AIIP

Visakhapatnam: In a move to create a strategic shift towards facilitating a more inclusive environment for its diverse global customer base, Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) decided to rebrand itself as Adhistan Integrated Industrial Park (AIIP), marking the beginning of a new chapter in its journey.

Spanning 1,000 acre, the AIIP will serve as a hub for industries beyond apparel, offering seamless connectivity, cutting-edge facilities, and access to a highly skilled workforce. This transformation aims to create a vibrant and diverse ecosystem, driving sustainable and inclusive growth.

Since its inception in 2006, the BIAC evolved into a vertically integrated hub, employing over 100,000 employees. The rebranding to Adhistan represents a strategic shift towards creating a more inclusive environment for its diverse local and international customer base.

With its world-class infrastructure, the park is uniquely positioned to foster opportunities for businesses seeking to thrive in a well-connected, integrated industrial environment. While diversifying its industrial focus, park will uphold BIAC’s legacy of sustainability, by continuing to prioritise environmentally responsible practices. It remains committed to supporting its partners and the wider community through sustainable industrial development.