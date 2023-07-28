BJP AP state president comes down heavily on ruling party

Visakhapatnam: By severing the 'mangalasutra' of women in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP government is continuing with its welfare schemes.

Coming down heavily on the ruling party, BJP AP state president D Purandeswari told the media that the YSRCP government that spoke so high about total prohibition is now implementing welfare schemes with the revenue earned from liquor sale.

"Not just affecting the families through its liquor sale, the ruling party is also mobilising loans through its roaring liquor business," she said, cautioning women that they need to stay alert of the misleading of the state government.

Purandeswari pointed out that AP sells cheap liquor affecting scores of its consumers and making crores of rupees at a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Referring to the law and order maintenance in the state, the BJP state president maintained that it's better to talk as little as possible about it. "Even the MP's family in AP is not secured," she pointed out.

Talking about the panchayat system, Purandeswari criticised that the state government diluted the system completely by diverting the central funds provided for the panchayats. A protest will be taken out across the state in this regard, she announced.

Ever since the YSRCP government came to power, the electricity charges increased seven times, raising the burden of the people, Purandeswari pointed out.