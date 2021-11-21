BJP, YSRCP failed to provide jobs: Chinta Mohan

Visakhapatnam: Hunger and unemployment have gone up under the BJP's and the YSRCP's rule, pointed out former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he alleged that Prime Minister Modi had spent Rs 16,000 crore for leading a luxurious life and bought two planes for the purpose.

Chinta Mohan criticised that the entire wealth of the nation is now under the control of a few corporate groups. While Jawaharlal Nehru brought socialism, the CWC special invitee pointed out, Narendra Modi is implementing capitalism in the country.

The former Union Minister said the Congress government had brought projects like Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam to Andhra Pradesh and provided irrigation and electricity in 40 lakh acres.

He recalled that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was sanctioned by the Congress party and how it played a larger role in creating jobs for thousands of people. "Did the BJP government do anything to AP during its seven years of rule," he asked. Chinta Mohan came down heavily on the BJP for selling off public assets accumulated by the Congress Party.

He alleged that the YSRCP government in the State does not want the SC, ST and OBCs to be educated. He recalled that the Congress Party had given reservations to SC, ST and OBCs and worked towards removing untouchability and bringing equality.

Further, he said the State government had withheld scholarships and fee reimbursement funds for 80 lakh students for the past two years. He demanded release of scholarships and fee reimbursement arrears before Sankranti. He alleged that the YSRCP regime was adopting unconstitutional methods in its governance.

Chinta Mohan opined that the remarks made by the YSRCP Ministers and MLAs against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu were highly objectionable.