BLOs should play a key role in voter identification

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha made it clear that as part of the summer special revision 2024, the booth-level officials (BLOs) should visit every house and identify the voter directly.

The Collector inspected the house-to-house survey process as part of BLO voter identification in Pallakadiyam panchayat in Rajanagaram constituency on Saturday. On the occasion, the Collector said that BLOs should play a key role in providing voting rights to every eligible person.

It has been clarified that the votesr should be identified during the house-to-house survey, and if the voter is not in that house, changes or additions should be made through Form-8. She said that the Election Commission has given clear instructions to identify the voters through block-level surveys in the background of the 2024 general elections. New voters should be registered through Form 6.

The house-to-house survey will be carried out till August 21.Later, the Collector checked the digitization of voters’ additions and deletions as a part of the voter list amendment at the village secretariat. She was accompanied by RDO A Chaitra Varshini, tahsildar Pawan Kumar and others.